Report: Ticket Prices For Sunday’s Lions Game Are Highest In 5 Years

DETROIT (97.1 The Ticket) – Interest in the Detroit Lions hasn’t been this high since the beginning of the decade.
With the NFC North division championship on the line, Lions fans better be ready to shell out big bucks if they want tickets to Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Ticket reseller SeatGeek.com says the median price for tickets to Sunday’s game has increased by 71 percent in the past two weeks, rising to about $250 a ticket.
SeatGeek’s Chris Leyden told The GreenBay Press-Gazette that this is the third-most in-demand Lions home game they’ve ever seen. “The current high is the 2011 visit from the Packers, which was on Thanksgiving,” he said.
Other sites are reporting similar prices. The lowest price on NFL’s verified Ticket Exchange Thursday morning was $167. The cheapest ticket you can get at VividSeats.com is $154, but it’s in an upper area where alcohol is restricted, and mid-level seats range from $220 to $400. If you want anything in the first 10 rows, get ready to put down over a grand. To compare, the average price for a game last year was $101 at Vivid Seats.