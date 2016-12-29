Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Christmas Eve Break-In

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police say a man suspected in several robberies was taken into custody as he tried robbing a dollar store on Christmas Eve.

Police say an officer was on patrol the morning of Dec. 24 in the area of the Family Dollar on Venoy and Palmer roads, when he observed a vehicle that matched the description of other Family Dollar robberies parked in front of the store.

The officer watched “for some time” until a person matching the description of the robbery suspect exited the store and entered the vehicle. The officer then followed the vehicle out of the lot, at which time Westland dispatch received a 911 call stating that the store had just been robbed.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect — later identified as 42-year-old Leroy Sloan — did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when Sloan lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a garage in the area of Grand Traverse and Bay Court.

Sloan then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but the officer was able to catch Sloan and place him under arrest without further incident.

In addition to the Family Dollar robbery on Dec. 24, Sloan is also accused of committing armed robberies at the Payless Shoe Store (6629 N Wayne Road) on Dec. 5, and at the Family Dollar (1963 S. Wayne Road) on Dec. 23.

Sloan was arraigned on Dec. 26 on three charges of armed robbery, fleeing a police officer — third degree, felony firearm (pneumatic gun), and three charges of being a habitual offender –fourth notice. Bond was set at $225,000.

Sloan is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on January 5.

With this arrest, the Westland police have made arrests in nine out of the last 10 armed robberies of businesses.

“If you intend on committing a robbery, you better think long and hard about whether it’s worth committing that crime in the city of Westland,” Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said in a statement.