Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Through Ice Into Michigan Lake [VIDEO]

December 30, 2016 12:28 PM

WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP) – Three Michigan firefighters used rope and their wits to rescue a 90-pound retriever that fell through the ice about 100 yards from shore on a western Michigan lake.

Wearing ice rescue gear and tethered together, they carefully walked onto White Lake in Muskegon County’s Whitehall and hauled the dog to safety.

White Lake Fire Chief Gregory Holman said the dog was unable to drag itself from the hole in the ice and was in distress when firefighters reached it Wednesday morning.

Holman said his firefighters will do their “best to rescue” a “family pet, like a dog.”

The 14-year-old dog was given to an area shelter and its owner was later located. Shelter owner Lana Carson said the dog “kind of wandered off and found itself on the ice.”

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mike Arent says:
    December 30, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    God bless those brave officers!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas
Top Hidden Destinations

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia