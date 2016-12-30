MSU’s Nicholson Pens Heartfelt Note To Declare For NFL Draft

Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft. He made the announcement on Thursday night via Twitter, through a long and heartfelt note.

“In December of 2013,” Nicholson began, “I made one of the best decisions of my life to become a Michigan State Spartan. Now exactly three years later, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my life to leave East Lansing and take the next steps towards my future. I am excited and humbled to announce that I will be forgoing my senior season to join the large brotherhood of Spartans in the NFL and will be entering the 2017 NFL Draft.”

Nicholson thanked everyone from his coaches and teammates to his professors and advisers, noting he intends to finish his degree to honor a promise he made to his mother – and himself.

“Finally, I would like to thank every single member of the Spartan fanbase,” he wrote. “Thank you for your constant and unwavering support. This community and fanbase reaches far beyond the borders of East Lansing and I am so luck to have been embraced by it.”

Over three seasons in East Lansing, Nicholson played in 38 games and registered an even 200 tackles. His best season came as a junior, when the Pennsylvania native tacked on three interceptions and a forced fumble to his 83 tackles.

“Playing for Michigan State has been an honor and a privilege. I will continue to wear my Green and White with pride and hope to return to Spartan Stadium and cheer on my friends and teammates for years to come. I cannot wait to watch this program grow and bring the Big 10 Championship trophy back to East Lansing,” he concluded.

Nicholson is the second MSU player to declare for the draft this offseason, joining fellow junior Malik McDowell.