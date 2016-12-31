Macomb County Residents Urged To Cut Back Water Usage Due To Fraser Sinkhole

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) — Authorities in Macomb County are asking residents to reduce water use in the wake of a giant sinkhole that threatens a neighborhood in Fraser.
A directive issued by the County Department of Public Works says there is an immediate need to reduce the usage of water because of the fractured sewer line underneath the sinkhole.
Authorities are asking nearly 300,000 residents to limit water use and production of waste water while engineers work on the damaged pipe that caused the sinkhole.
About 20 homes on Eberlein Dr. — near 15 Mile Rd. and Hayes Rd. — were evacuated over the Christmas holiday weekend after the massive sinkhole began opening up underneath part of the neighborhood.
One person working on the sinkhole said it is about 250 feet long by 100 feet wide.
