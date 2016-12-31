Michigan And Wisconsin Governors Place Friendly Wager On Cotton Bowl

LANSING (CBS Detroit) — Friendly wagers between governors or mayors are nothing new when it comes to big-time sporting events.
Michigan governor Rick Snyder and Wisconsin governor Scott Walker announced a bet on Friday over Monday’s Cotton Bowl matchup between Wisconsin and Western Michigan.
Snyder says he put up beer from Arcadia Brewing Company and sweets from Sweetwater’s Donut Mill — both staples of Kalamazoo. Walker will bet traditional Wisconsin fare, cheese and bratwursts.
“The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated, thus far, I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!,” Walker said.
The undefeated Western Michigan Broncos will look to upset the Badgers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.