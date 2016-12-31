CBS62[1]
Water Problems Spring Up In Westland, Garden City

December 31, 2016 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Garden City, Westland

WESTLAND (WWJ) — Some residents in Westland and Garden city reported problems with water pressure in their homes on Saturday morning.

Alerts from both the city of Westland and Garden City said they are having water pressure problems and some residents may be without water completely.

An update from Garden City police says a DTE problem caused the low water pressure, which has been corrected and pressure should slowly start to come back.

Residents on the southern border of Livonia also reported low water pressure.

