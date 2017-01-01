CBS62[1]
Iowa Rallies Past Michigan 86-83 In OT

January 1, 2017 4:54 PM

By LUKE MEREDITH/AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Peter Jok scored 25 points, including a decisive 3 with 1:16 left in overtime, and Iowa rallied to beat Michigan 86-83 on Sunday for its fifth straight win over the Wolverines.

Freshman Jordan Bohannon added 17 points and six assists for the Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten), who overcame a monster game by Michigan’s D.J. Wilson for their sixth win in seven games.

Derrick Walton Jr.’s breakaway layup with 21 seconds to go pulled Michigan (10-4, 0-1) within 84-83. But Jok hit two free throws after a hard foul, and Wilson clanked a 3 off the backboard that would’ve likely forced a second overtime.

Wilson set a career high with 28 points, and he added 14 rebounds and six assists. Duncan Robinson scored 15 off the bench for the Wolverines, who were just 12 of 35 from 3-point range.

Tyler Cook had 11 points with eight assists in his first start since November for Iowa.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

