Under 21? You Can’t Buy Cigarettes In Ann Arbor Anymore

January 1, 2017 7:40 AM

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – Ann Arbor’s ban on the sale of tobacco to anyone under 21 is now officially in effect.

Dr. Jessie Kimbrough Marshall, the medical director at Washtenaw County Public Health, says the law “will save lives.”

Supporters say the law will prevent early tobacco addiction and make it harder for teens to get cigarettes. Critics say Ann Arbor doesn’t need to meddle. They say anyone under 21 who wants tobacco will go to other communities to buy cigarettes.

In August, the Ann Arbor City Council voted 9-2 to raise the age for tobacco sales.

