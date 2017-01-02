Love Triangle Leads To Gunfire In Warren; Woman Arrested For Shooting At Her Girlfriend

WARREN (WWJ) — Police in Warren are investigating after shots were fired from a house on Monday afternoon.
Police say the incident started when the female homeowner’s ex-girlfriend went to the house — on Elroy Ave. between Nine Mile Rd. and Toepfer Rd. — trying to rekindle their relationship.
Not too long afterward, the homeowner’s new girlfriend came over and there was an argument. Police say she fled in her car and the homeowner fired shots at the vehicle, shattering the rear window.
Officers say the new girlfriend came by a second time and the homeowner shot at the car again. No one was injured.
The homeowner was arrested and charges are pending.