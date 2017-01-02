Man, 20, Charged With Firing At Detroit Police Officers

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say they have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shootout with Detroit police.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Sunday that charges against Javontae Walker include assault with intent to commit murder, fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing police and home invasion.
Authorities say police pursued a vehicle Thursday that matched the description of one involved in an earlier armed robbery. Four men jumped out of the vehicle on the city’s east side, and one fired at officers.
No officers were struck.
Walker, who was shot multiple times, is expected to be arraigned this week in the hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.
