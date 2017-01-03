10-Year-Old Girl Killed In New Year’s Day Skiing Accident

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year’s Day skiing accident in northern Michigan has died.
Officials at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort in Michigan’s Benzie County, released a statement on Tuesday saying the accident was Sunday around 2 p.m. during a group ski lesson on an intermediate trail.
“They were skilled, more than skilled and equipped to be skiing on the trail that they were on,” said Crystal Mountain spokesman Brian Lawson. “This particular skier skied ahead of the other two students and apparently lost control, and in the process struck a tree.”
She was wearing a helmet. The girl was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital where she died from her injuries on Monday.
No one witnessed the crash, which remains under investigation by the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl was visiting from Illinois with her family whom Lawson said were regulars at the resort. Lawson told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill there are “no words to describe” the loss.
The girl’s name has not been released.
