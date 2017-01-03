Scott Correctional Facility Site Sold For Mixed-Use Development

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The former site of the Scott Correctional Facility has been sold to a Bloomfield Hills based developer with the intention of building an area with mixed-use development.
The 53-acre property sold for $8.5 million according to the township – with proceeds divided on a 60/40 basis with the state.
The plans for the property at Five Mile and Beck Roads include single family, townhouse and loft style residential homes together with retail and restaurant uses.
According to Northville Township Supervisor, Robert Nix II, once completed, the new build will bring a steady stream of revenue to the township in the range of $2 million annually.
The Township’s net proceeds of nearly $5,000,000 will be applied toward the continued demolition and remediation of the State’s former psychiatric facility located in the Township on 7 Mile Road west of Haggerty Road.