Urban Explorers Find Woman’s Body Inside Abandoned Parking Garage

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Authorities are still trying to identify a woman whose body was found inside an abandoned parking garage in Highland Park.
Official say urban explorers discovered the woman’s body around 2:45 p.m. Monday inside a two-story parking garage on Glendale Avenue near Hamilton Avenue.
The woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, had been beaten and dumped, according to police, and her body was likely there for a couple of days. She was wearing an outfit that suggested she was going to or had been at a party — furry lace-up boots, a gold belt, a pink shirt and pink pants. Other circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.
Authorities made an arrest in the case Monday night after receiving tips that led them to a man, who remains in police custody.
Meantime, officials are still trying to identify the body and are also awaiting confirmation on a cause of death.
The woman is described as African-American with a medium complexion, 5-feet tall and 111 pounds with long hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-852-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.