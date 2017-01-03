CBS62[1]
Wanted: Masked Man Who Grabbed Woman In Attempted Armed Robbery [PHOTOS]

January 3, 2017 1:55 PM

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Southfield police are still searching for the man behind an attempted armed robbery just days before Christmas.

Officers were called to the 25000 block of Evergreen near 10 Mile Road at 6:15 p.m. on December 21, where a motorist said that someone tried to rob her.

(credit: Southfield police)

(credit: Southfield police)

The woman says that while sitting in her vehicle outside of a business, she was approached by a man wearing a black mask, and armed with a handgun.

He allegedly grabbed the woman,  pulled the victim out of her vehicle and demanded her purse, police say ¯but when the woman began screaming the gunman ran away. Nothing was stolen and the woman was not hurt.

The suspect is a white male, 40-50 years old, 5’4″ – 5’8″, thin build.  He was unshaven and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, light colored jeans, dark gloves, and black athletic shoes with white soles.

He was last seen running eastbound across Evergreen Road.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released on Tuesday in hopes that someone in the public may recognize him.

Anyone who may know this suspect or who has any information regarding this case is asked to call Southfield Det. Hall Hancock at 248-796-5500.

