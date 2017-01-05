Classic Video Shows Barry Sanders Dunking A Basketball [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The last and only time the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game in the Super Bowl era, Barry Sanders was the name that everyone around the country knew.
Sanders has been retired since 1999, but is still remembered as one of the best — if not the best — running back to ever play the game.
Thursday afternoon, Sanders’ website posted an awesome throwback video from 1991 featuring something called Slam Fest. It had star athletes from sports other than basketball competing in a dunk contest.
I know that Sanders was extremely athletic but it’s still impressive to see the 5 foot 8 inch tall football star dunk a basketball.
Other athletes that you will see in the video are Ken Griffey Jr and Delino DeShields.