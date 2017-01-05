Miami’s Tannehill Ruled Out Against Steelers; Moore To Start

January 5, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill

STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s playoff game at Pittsburgh, and backup Matt Moore will start for the fourth week in a row.

The Dolphins determined Tannehill isn’t ready to return from a sprained left knee he suffered in Week 14. The decision to rule him out came before Thursday’s practice.

Moore, a 10th-year pro, is 2-1 as Tannehill’s replacement and will make his first career postseason start. Moore has eight touchdown passes, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 105.6, which is higher than Tannehill’s career-best 93.5 this year.

Tannehill hadn’t missed a game in five NFL seasons until he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals. He’s never played in the postseason, and the playoff game will be Miami’s first since 2008.

