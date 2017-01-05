Pass The Syrup! IHOP Brings Back All You Can Eat Pancakes Through Feb. 12

Calling all pancake lovers!

IHOP has announced the return of its wildly popular “All You Can Eat Pancakes” promotion, which lets guests dig into unlimited orders of its freshly made Buttermilk Pancakes throughout the entire month of January, for one great price!

What’s included in the All You Can Eat Pancakes offer?

The deal features a great value on the fluffy, golden pancakes that set the breakfast standard almost six decades ago. After enjoying a full stack of five Buttermilk pancakes – or a short stack of two pancakes with a combo plate of eggs, golden hash browns and choice of sausage, ham or hickory-smoked bacon – guests can request additional short stacks of two Buttermilk pancakes until they’ve fulfilled their craving.

‘All You Can Eat Pancakes’ is available all day, every day until February 12 at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.

Alert!🚨 Alert!🚨 ALL YOU CAN EAT 🥞 is HERE! RT to save a life! dine-in only. limited Time. participation varies pic.twitter.com/J6WWbwGX3I — IHOP (@IHOP) January 2, 2017

The deal is good for dine-in only and is valid per person, per order. Price and participation varies.

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.