Ric Flair Deadlifts 400 Pounds At 67 [VIDEO]

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair only gets on WWE TV to talk about his daughter Charlotte Flair and to give insight on Pay Per View matches.
The 16-time World Champion went to Twitter Wednesday to show that he is still stronger than us. The video shows him deadlifting 400 pounds, which is insane. When I first started watching the video, I thought he wasn’t going to be able to finish the lift as his knees were shaking like a leaf.
He pulled it off and it makes you wonder if he is thinking about one last match at this year’s WrestleMania?
I highly doubt Flair will ever wrestle in a WWE ring again as he is 67 and I imagine it would be a liability to allow him to wrestle. Yes, I do understand that wrestling isn’t real but the bumps the wrestlers take are real and not sure how Flair would hold up. Would you like to see Flair wrestle again?