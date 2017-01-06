Hit-And-Run Or Pushed Out Of Car? Questions Surround Woman’s Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – Was she struck by a vehicle, or perhaps something more sinister? Detroit police are trying to sort out conflicting reports of how a woman in her 30s died on the city’s west side.
The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Grand Boulevard and Linwood Street, not far from one of the city’s high schools.
Investigators have received conflicting reports of either a hit-and-run or the victim possibly being pushed out of a moving vehicle. Police say officers observed broken glass, blood and a pair of boots at the scene.
The victim is an unidentified Hispanic woman, believed to be in her 30s. She was taken to Henry Ford Hospital where she died in the emergency room.
The suspect is unknown, but could possibly be driving a black sedan.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.