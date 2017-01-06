Man Proposes And Drops Ring Into Waterfall [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Note to self, if I ever get lucky enough to propose to a nice lady, don’t do it near a waterfall.
Isaiah Adams came up with a very romantic way to propose to his girlfriend Grace. He did it by a waterfall within Cunningham Falls State Park in beautiful Maryland.
In theory this was such a great idea that I’m sure Isaiah and Grace would remember forever. The only problem is they didn’t think about what could go wrong.
What went wrong was the pair, who had to be nervous, wound up dropping the ring into the waterfall and were not able to find it. Who knows how much the ring cost but I sure hope this poor guy got insurance on it and is able to replace it.
Have you or do you know anyone who had a proposal disaster? If you do please feel free to leave your story in the comment section.