NAIAS Gears Up For Mobility Future So Too The Motor City & Michigan

The North American International Auto Show is adding a bit more mobility to its step with its break out Automobili-D exhibit which opens Sunday as media days begin for the biggest auto show in the world at Cobo Center.

With over 5,0000 journalists expected, the annual event highlights what everyone across the globe knows – that Detroit put the world on wheels over 100 years ago. And as revolution unfolds with autonomous vehicles and other changes —- it will again have a major role.

How will this revolution around self-driving vehicles impact you and your family?

CBS 62 is proud to re-broadcast its latest “Eye on the Future” special “Giving Up the Wheel, a Look at our Autonomous Future” this Sunday at 11:30 am.

Leaders at the forefront of this critical conversation explain how Detroit and our state are preparing for these seismic changes in this riveting 30-minute special.

The CBS 62 Emmy-winning “Eye on the Future” team of Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and Paul Pytlowany, Chief Videographer/Editor, talk to leaders from automotive, academia, and politics about this vital topic impacting everyone.

And the CBS 62 crew also takes viewers along as they ride in an autonomous car along I-75 in Auburn Hills as well as a ride in an autonomous shuttle. They also ride in a Model T—the first car mass produced by Henry Ford which gave rise to city’s nickname — the Motor City.

“There are so many developments in the quickly changing conversation around mobility,” said Brian Watson, CBS 62/CW50 VP Station Manager & Director of Sales.

“We are helping to keep viewers informed about the autonomous revolution unfolding before our eyes,” Watson added.

Among those appearing in “Giving Up the Wheel, a Look at Our Autonomous Future:”

Gov. Rick Snyder

Sen. Gary Peters

Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Cong. Debbie Dingell

Bill Ford

Mary Barra

Sam’s Slaughter, Owner, Sellers Auto Group

Joseph Richardson Jr., AAA Michigan President

John Maddox, CEO of American Center For Mobility

Steve Arwood, CEO of MED

Kirk Steudel, Director, MDOT

Huei Peng, Director, University of Michigan Mobility Transformation Center

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel

Jim McBride, Senior Technical Leader, Ford Autonomous Vehicles

Anya Babbitt, CEO, SPLT

Ted Serbinski, Managing Director, Techstars Mobility

Jay Ellis, Director of Business Development, PolySync

John McElroy, Host, Autoline

Mike Ableson, GM Vice President of Global Strategy

Frank Sgambati, Director of Marketing and Product Innovation for Chassis Systems Control at Bosch

Jessica Renick, Program Manager, Maven

Davie Garrett, LYFT customer

Carrie Morton, Deputy Director, Mobility Transformation Center at UM

Kevin Mills, Associate Director, Ground Vehicle Robotics at TARDEC

Scott Heim, Project Manager, Connected Autonomous Vehicles, TARDEC

Scott LaRiche, VP of Lou LaRiche Chevrolet

Watch “Giving Up the Wheel, a Look at our Autonomous Future” 11:30 am Sunday only on CBS 62.