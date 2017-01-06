Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Telegraph Road

January 6, 2017 5:42 AM

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Authorities say a woman died after being struck by two vehicles along Telegraph Road in Pontiac.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of Telegraph and Edna, which is near Voorheis.

Officials tell WWJ that a woman in her 50s was struck by two vehicles; both drivers stopped and stayed at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the woman was in the roadway. Her name has not yet been released.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

 

