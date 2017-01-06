Report: Cher To Star In Lifetime Movie About Flint Water Crisis

FLINT (WWJ) – Singer and actress Cher has made her opinion known over the past year or so when it comes to the Flint water crisis. Now, the award-winning actress is getting ready to make a movie that chronicles the city’s lead problem.

Cher is set to star in “Flint” — a Lifetime Original movie set in the city, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a tragedy of staggering proportion and shocking that it’s happening in the middle of our country,” the Oscar winner has said.

Cher will play the head of a family affected by the water crisis. The report says the film will be based on poor city management that led to water poisoning, as well as the human elements of the residents who suffered — and whose voices were ignored.

There’s no timeline on when the movie will premiere. Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric are all executive producers, and Bruce Beresford is the director.

The movie was inspired by a February 2016 cover story in Time magazine called “The Toxic Tap,” according to the report.

The new @TIME cover: The Poisoning of An American City. Inside the Flint Water Crisis pic.twitter.com/ppTnzlfieA — Ben Goldberger (@BenGoldberger) January 21, 2016

The cover features a striking image that shows the suffering experienced in Flint first hand. More words further demonstrate the stark reality Flint residents are facing: “Toxic water. Sick kids. And the incompetent leaders who betrayed Flint.”

Flint’s water became contaminated with lead when the city began drawing from the river in 2014 as a cost-cutting measure while under state financial management. The water was not properly treated to keep lead from pipes from leaching into the supply.