Seattle Sportswriters Tell Us Their Team’s Strengths — And Weaknesses

(CBS Detroit) CBS Seattle asked us to give insight into what their Seahawks will face against the Detroit Lions — good and bad.

And then they returned the favor. Our Will Burchfield sent them a list of questions and CBS Seattle’s sportswriters responded with insights of their own on how the Lions will fare this weekend.

The Seahawks haven’t looked the same since losing Earl Thomas. How will they make up for his absence on Saturday? At the risk of taking the easy way out of this answer, there just isn’t any way (right now) to completely fill the void left by Thomas’ absence. He has the uncanny ability, speed and instinct to cover deep. Steven Terrell has done a fine job of filling in, but has been beat a couple times simply because it’s hard to replicate what Earl can do. This was most obvious in Seattle’s home loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve. On one play in that game, it looked like Terrell didn’t anticipate correctly, didn’t make the right read, or just misplayed the pass, took a few steps in and to the right and couldn’t recover in time, leaving Jeremy Lane one-on-one with receiver J.J. Nelson, who beat him to the inside to get an 80-yard touchdown. (To his credit, Terrell took full blame for the play after the game.) He’s got a few games as a starter under his belt now, and it’s worth noting that he’s made great plays… it’s just really, really hard to replace Earl Thomas. Seattle will need to lean more heavily on its pass rush to put pressure on Stafford and hope he gives up a few picks downfield.

What are Russell Wilson’s limitations entering the game and will he be a threat to run the ball? Wilson isn’t nearly as limited as he was earlier this season after suffering injuries to his knee (sprained MCL) and ankle. He’s been wearing a knee brace for a good chunk of the season, but has been able to practice without it for a while. On Wednesday this week, though, he told reporters he’s considering playing a game without the brace, which he believes now is more for safety than anything else. Doesn’t sound like a decision has been made, and we probably won’t know until Saturday, but I think it’s safe to assume he’d be able to move more easily without it. Question is whether he risks being reinjured or not. He’s going to be a threat to run the ball either way; but unlike in previous seasons, I don’t think there will be as many designed runs (but he’ll still be able to pick up yards if a play breaks down).