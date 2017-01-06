Yahoo Finance Tweets Worst Typo Of All Time

(CBS Detroit) Keyboard warriors the world over have been there. You type something that makes sense in your head, then see it in black and white and gasp: That wasn’t what you meant!
That happened to whomever runs the Yahoo Finance Twitter feed — times a million.
The highbrow, serious news website tweeted a story about President-elect Donald Trump’s stated wish to build a “much bigger Navy.”
The problem was they missed the “B” on the keyboard and somehow hit the “N.” Now, read it with an “N” and realize the magnitude of the disaster.
Some accused them on Twitter of having “racist spellcheck.”
Yahoo Finance deleted it, but screenshots last forever. See some here, if you can stand it.
Yahoo Finance later tweeted an apology.
And the reaction gifs are priceless.