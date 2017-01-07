CBS LIVE STREAM: FOLLOW ON FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT MASS SHOOTING    

Biden Expected In Michigan Next Week For Events

January 7, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: joe biden

DETROIT (AP) – Vice President Joe Biden is expected to stop in Michigan and Illinois next week, part of a three-state tour in his final days in office.

The White House announced Friday that Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday in Detroit at an event for Motor City Match. It’s a grant program to help entrepreneurs.

Biden will also travel Tuesday to Chicago, where President Barack Obama is expected to deliver his farewell address. Obama is planning to give the evening speech at McCormick Place, a convention center in his hometown.

Earlier in the week, Biden is expected to travel to California with stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

