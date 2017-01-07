Group Plans ‘Peace Zone’ In Area Where Wayne State Officer Was Slain

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality says it plans to create a “Peace Zone” in the area where Wayne State University Police Officer Colin Rose was fatally shot last year.
The “Peace Zone” will be just west of the Wayne State campus and northwest of downtown — bounded by Warren Avenue on the north, Martin Luther King Avenue on the south, Grand River Avenue on the west, and the John C. Lodge Freeway on the east.
The group says its goal is to create a more positive atmosphere for relations between police and the community in the “Peace Zone.”
“We consider this some of our most important work,” Coalition spokesman Kenneth Reed said in a statement. “We understand that we have to transform ourselves in order to effectively build peace and move from ‘War Zones’ to ‘Peace Zones’ in Detroit.”
On Nov. 22, Officer Rose was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars when he radioed that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Rose was shot in the head during the stop.
