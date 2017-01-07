New State Police Motor Carrier Officers To Report For Duty

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Graduation ceremonies have been held in East Lansing for 13 new state police motor carrier officers.
The state says the new officers are expected to report to their posts next week for duty.
They graduated Friday from the 21st Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School which began in August at the state police training academy in Lansing.
Motor carrier officers specialize in commercial vehicle enforcement. They enforce traffic safety laws on commercial vehicles, protect the infrastructure through aggressive size and weight enforcement, conduct commercial vehicle and driver inspections and contribute to homeland security efforts by enforcing hazardous material regulations. Their training included firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, precision driving and first aid.
“Michigan’s residents are depending on them to deter and detect criminal activity with commercial vehicle activities, protect our state’s highways and infrastructure, and promote safety and security at our international border crossings,” Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said in a statement.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.