1 Person Killed, 3 Hurt In Shootings On Flint’s East Side

January 8, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, flint

FLINT (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and three people were hurt in a Flint shooting.

The Flint Journal reports 18-year-old Kevonte Washington was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot early Saturday on the city’s east side. Police say two others are in critical condition and one is in good condition.

A person has been arrested in connection with the shootings.

 

