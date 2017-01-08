1 Person Killed, 3 Hurt In Shootings On Flint’s East Side

FLINT (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and three people were hurt in a Flint shooting.
The Flint Journal reports 18-year-old Kevonte Washington was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot early Saturday on the city’s east side. Police say two others are in critical condition and one is in good condition.
A person has been arrested in connection with the shootings.
