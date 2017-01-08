Hooded Man Robs Detroit McDonald’s At Gunpoint

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant on the Detroit’s west side.
Police say the lone suspect walked into the restaurant at Grand River and Livernois just after 7 p.m. on Saturday and robbed the workers at gunpoint. The suspect forced customers behind the counter and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no injuries in the robbery.
Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-11 black male with a slim build between the ages of 25 and 27. He was last wearing a salmon-colored hoodie, khaki cargo pants and brown boots.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.