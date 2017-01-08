Report: Microsoft’s Offices Moving From Suburbs To Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Technology giant Microsoft will be moving its Michigan offices from the suburb of Southfield to downtown Detroit, according to a report.
Crain’s Detroit says Microsoft will move its offices to a Dan Gilbert-owned building in Detroit, but the exact location is yet to be determined.
Microsoft’s current offices — north of 10 Mile between M-10 and Evergreen– reside in a 2.2-million-square-foot complex.
Gilbert teased the move at the North American International Auto Show on Sunday. A formal announcement is expected sometime soon.
The Washington-based software and hardware company would join a growing list of big-name tenants making the move to the downtown area.