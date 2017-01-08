Teen Girl Dies, Family Members Hurt In Crash Near Lansing

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was killed and her family members were hurt in a crash near Lansing.
Ingham County sheriff’s officials say the family of four from Eaton Rapids was traveling east on Interstate 96 in Alaiedon Township Saturday evening when their vehicle slid off the road, flipped and struck a tree. The girl died at the scene.
Police say the girl’s mother is in critical condition at a hospital. Her father and 11-year-old sister have minor injuries.
Snowy, icy conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.