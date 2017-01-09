Man Accused Of Killing Detroit Police Sergeant In Court For Competency Hearing

DETROIT (WWJ) – The man accused of shooting and killing Detroit Police Sgt. Kenneth Steil appeared in a Detroit courtroom Monday for a competency hearing.
Both the prosecution and the defense asked Judge Deborah Langston for a 30-day extension so their individual psychiatrists can examine 21-year-old Marquise Cromer to find out if he is fit to stand trial on the charges.
Cromer is charged with first degree murder and four other counts including resisting and assaulting a police officer causing death.
Police say Steil, on Sept. 12, was chasing Cromer — a suspected carjacker — on foot outside a gas station on the city’s east side when Cromer fired at Steil with a sawed off shotgun.
Following the shooting, Police Chief James Craig said Steil was expected to be OK. The recovering sergeant was talking about returning to the force when he died suddenly from complications, reportedly a blood clot, shortly before he was supposed to be released from the hospital.
The 46-year-old Steil was the first police officer to die in the line of duty in Detroit since Craig took over in 2013.