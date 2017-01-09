Man Killed When SUV Strikes Tree In Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Police think a man suffered a medical issue just before a crash that took his life over the weekend.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Tienken Road, near Clear Creek Drive in Rochester Hills. just before 8 p.m. Sunday after Ford Explorer veered off the westbound lanes and struck a tree.
No other vehicles were involved.
The 51-year old Clinton Township man driving the SUV was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. His name was not immediately released.
Sheriff’s officials said it’s not known at this time if the man was wearing a seatbelt. A 15-year old male passenger, who was buckled in, was not injured.
As an investigation continues, authorities said alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.