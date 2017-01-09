Report: Michigan Adds Pep Hamilton To Coaching Staff

ANN ARBOR (CBS Detroit) — Jim Harbaugh has added another friend to his coaching staff at Michigan.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pep Hamilton will join the Wolverines as an assistant coach and passing game coordinator.
Hamilton served as wide receivers coach at Stanford for Harbaugh in 2010. He would later be promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under David Shaw before leaving for the NFL in 2013.
Hamilton spent almost three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before being fired in 2015. He was later hired by the Cleveland Browns as an “associate head coach — offense.”