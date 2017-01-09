Trump Thanks Ford For Bronco, Ranger Returning To Wayne Factories

By George Fox

(WWJ/AP) DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has confirmed that the Ranger small pickup and Bronco SUV will be returning to the U.S. market.

President Elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to thank Ford, as well as Fiat Chrysler for their recent announcements they were investing in American manufacturing.

He wrote: “Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a billion dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C!”

WWJ’s auto reporter Jeff Gilbert talked to Ford Chairman Bill Ford about his interactions with Trump, with whom he has had a number of conversations. “We talk about all kinds of things … trade policies, currency fluctuations, tax policy you know all the things that would effect our business and I found him to be very informed and respectful of our position,” said Ford.

The Bronco was made between 1966 and 1996; Ford Chairman Bill Ford says he had one when he got his driver’s license.

Ford killed it when sales started slumping. But with low gas prices boosting SUV sales and the huge success of the Jeep brand, Ford will bring the 4×4 back in 2020.

Ford still sells the Ranger outside the U.S., but stopped selling it here in 2011 when sales of smaller pickups were hurting. Now, pickups are back, and the Ranger will go on sale here in 2019.

Both vehicles will be made at a plant outside Detroit.

