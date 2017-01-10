Focus: HOPE Is Downsizing, 120 Workers To Be Laid Off In March

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit-based human service and workforce training organization is downsizing, putting more than 100 workers out of jobs.
One-hundred-twenty workers at Focus: HOPE will be laid off in early March, according to a Jan. 5 filing with the state.
Click here to read the filing (.pdf format)
The non-profit says 110 general assemblers and ten Hi-Lo drivers will be out of work come March 5.
Crain’s Detroit Business says Focus: HOPE has struggled financially the past couple of years in the wake of lost federal, state and local funding for workforce training.