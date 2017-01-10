CBS62[1]
Frans Nielson Named To The NHL All-Star Game

January 10, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Frans Nielson

GREG BEACHAM, AP Hockey Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.

The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Montreal’s Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith.

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty in their home rink.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

