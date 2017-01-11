Elderly Man Killed In Pontiac House Fire

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Investigators from the Waterford Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Department are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Pontiac.
The fire took off Wednesday morning at a home on Draper Street, near Telegraph and Voorheis roads.
Officials say an 89-year-old man, who had lived in the home for more than 50 years, was killed in the blaze.
According to investigators at the scene, power at the home was knocked out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when high winds hit the area. At this point, however, it’s unclear if that had anything to do with the cause of the fire.
