Former NFL QB Manziel To Offer Photos With Fans, At A Price

6 Things Learned At The 2017 Detroit Auto ShowMulti-million-dollar displays show new versions of big sellers and new technology.

VW Emissions-Cheating Deal Could Put Employees In Hot SeatThe imminent criminal plea deal between Volkswagen and U.S. prosecutors in an emissions-cheating scandal could be bad news for one group of people: VW employees who had a role in the deceit or subsequent cover-up.

Vice President Joe Biden In Detroit: Praising Comeback, Entrepreneurs, And CorvettesBiden praised the auto industry and its workers for continuing the strength of the Detroit auto industry.

Wheels To Watch: BMW 5 Series, Kia Sports Car, Mercedes GLAFrom hot-selling SUVs of all sizes to the a redesign for the Toyota Camry, the top-selling car in the U.S., the 2017 North American International Auto Show has a diverse lineup of new vehicles.