Former NFL QB Manziel To Offer Photos With Fans, At A Price

January 11, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Johnny Manziel

HOUSTON (AP) — Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner — at a price.

Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

He’ll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He’ll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it’ll be no more than four words.

The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn’t signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March. He starred at quarterback at Texas A&M.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia