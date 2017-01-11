LuminoCITY: Illuminated Sculptures Constructed In Downtown Detroit [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A network of 16 illuminated sculptures has been constructed around downtown Detroit.
The brightly colored LuminoCITY installations are of various shapes and sizes.
The installations were set up in time for the North American International Auto Show crowds to enjoy them and are expected to remain through mid-February.
“LuminoCITY will help create an environment that encourages people to walk and discover downtown, and hopefully increase visits to public spaces, businesses, restaurants, retailers, cultural institutions, galleries and events,” said Helen Johnson, Quicken Loans and Bedrock Vice President of Community Activation.
The light sculptures are located in six areas: Capitol Park, East & West Grand Circus Park, Hart Plaza, Hudson’s Site, Woodward Avenue, COBO Hall at the NAIAS. LuminoCITY runs through February 18; the installation at COBO runs through Jan. 22)
The LuminoCITY program is partnership led by Detroit-based Quicken Loans and Bedrock real estate. DTE Energy, Detroit’s parks and recreation department, the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Detroit Economic Growth Corp. also are part of the effort.
