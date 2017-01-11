Suspect Wanted In Connection With Break In On City’s East Side [VIDEO]

January 11, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: break-in

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break in on the city’s east side.

Authorities say the incident occurred on January 1, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in the 17100 block of E. Warren, when the suspect broke into the location through the roof and stole several items.

Video footage shows the suspect enter the area behind the counter from the ceiling, then he loads various items into a bag and leaves the location.

suspect break in 2 Suspect Wanted In Connection With Break In On Citys East Side [VIDEO]The suspect was wearing a green and yellow jacket and black pants.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia