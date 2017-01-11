Suspect Wanted In Connection With Break In On City’s East Side [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break in on the city’s east side.

Authorities say the incident occurred on January 1, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in the 17100 block of E. Warren, when the suspect broke into the location through the roof and stole several items.

Video footage shows the suspect enter the area behind the counter from the ceiling, then he loads various items into a bag and leaves the location.

The suspect was wearing a green and yellow jacket and black pants.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.