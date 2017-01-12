Presidential Museum Unveils Smaller Version Of Ford Statue

January 12, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Gerald Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in western Michigan is displaying its own version of a statue that will be aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford when it deploys.

The 7-foot tall statue of Lieutenant Commander Ford was unveiled last year and the smaller version, known as a maquette, has been added to the Grand Rapids museum’s recently redone World War II exhibit.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that the small bronze work stands 2 feet tall and was created by Grand Rapids native and sculptor Brett Grill.

Ford died in 2006, and former first lady Betty Ford died in 2011. They lived in Rancho Mirage, California, for decades.

Gerald Ford was a congressman from Grand Rapids before becoming vice president and then president following Richard Nixon’s 1974 resignation.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia