Secretary Of State Touts Online Services With Rapping Kangaroo Commercial [VIDEO]

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan’s Secretary of State is hoping its newest commercial will convince you to “hop online” not in line to take care of SOS business.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said the electronic ad campaign featuring a kangaroo is premiering at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week, and will be aired statewide on TV.

In the commercial, “Kangaruth” lays down some serious rhyming skills alongside a talking kangaroo: “I’m rapping to the beat,” she says with a little wiggle. “Just bang bang your keyboard to the boogiest of beats.”

The point of the ad campaign is to urge residents to utilize online services at ExpressSOS.com, instead of visiting a branch in person. You can renew your registration/tabs for your vehicle, renew or replace a standard driver’s license or state ID, get a duplicate vehicle registration or title, or change your address and personal information. You can even join the organ donor registry, all from the comfort of your home, library, office or on the go.

Since its launch in 2011, 9.6 million online transactions have been conducted on ExpressSOS.com, saving customers the trip and avoiding the line.