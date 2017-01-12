Serena Williams Dances In Lingerie Promoting Her Bra Line [VIDEO]

A high performance athlete like Serena Williams needs a bra that can keep up and she bounced around a dance studio on video to prove it.

The number 2 ranked tennis legend bounced around a dance studio in a floral sports bra and yoga pants to demonstrate how well she can move in her line of Berlei sports bras.

“I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go,” wrote Williams when she posted the video to Instagram.

According to Berlie’s website Serena has backed the Aussie bra’s for 10 years which she wears for training and matches. Her mom discovered the brand while shopping in Melbourne.

In related news she was recently engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. She might look up to the 6’5″ tech geek, but he looks up to her bankroll. She’s worth 150m and he’s worth 4.5m.