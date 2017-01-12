Taco Bell Exposes Nation To Naked Chicken Chalupa

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.

Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

Marisa Thalberg, the chain’s Chief Marketing Officer, says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.

“We feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year,” Thalberg said in a statement.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

