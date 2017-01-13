CBS62[1]
2017 Tigers Winter Caravan Ready to Roll

January 13, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT- The 2017 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan in partnership with Visit Central Florida, is set for Thursday, January 19 and Friday, January 20, and features an exciting lineup of stops throughout the state of Michigan. Tigers Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila, Executive Vice President, Business Operations Duane McLean, Vice President, Assistant General Manager David Chadd, Special Assistant to the General Manager Alan Trammell, Manager Brad Ausmus, coaches, players, broadcasters, and Detroit’s favorite mascot PAWS, will take part in a two-day journey across the region, spreading baseball fever to fans of all ages.

“We have an exciting line-up of events scheduled for the Winter Caravan that include celebrations of significant anniversaries within our communities,” said Tigers Vice President of Public Affairs and Strategic Planning Elaine Lewis. “Year in and year out, the players, manager and coaches have made a commitment to engaging with fans throughout the state of Michigan, and they enjoy seeing the smiles, hearing the cheers, and feeling the passion and outpouring support from fans. It speaks to the impact the Tigers caravan can have for all.”

The 2017 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan will be making nearly 30 stops throughout the region, including three new destinations. The Metro Bus will visit the Farmington Public Safety Department and Selfridge Air National Guard Base to name a few, while the West Bus will debut at the Michigan State Police Headquarters.

