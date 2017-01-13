Armed Standoff In Macomb County Ends Peacefully

January 13, 2017 7:57 AM

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – Eastpointe Police along with the Macomb County SWAT team successfully ended a barricaded gunman situation overnight with no injuries.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired in the 15000 block of Deerfield, near Stephens Road and Hayes Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and tracked the sound to the home of a 52-year-old man who has many long guns and handguns registered in his name, according to police. The man refused to comply with orders to vacate the home, so officers called in the SWAT team.

After an hours-long standoff, negotiators convinced the man to give himself up. There’s no word on what charges, if any, the man will face.

Investigators remained on the scene early Friday morning, removing boxes from the home.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

