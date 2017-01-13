Detroit Teachers, School District Reach Building Repair Deal

January 13, 2017 10:08 AM

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit’s teachers union and the city’s school system have agreed to a settlement following complaints of mold, vermin and other building maintenance issues at schools.

The agreement announced Thursday by the Detroit Federation of Teachers calls for an oversight committee to ensure that building repair requests are handled promptly. The deal also requires the district to generate monthly maintenance reports.

[Detroit Mayor: Dead Mouse, Cold Kids, Bad Floor In Schools]

The out-of-court agreement includes the American Federation of Teachers and Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The deal was approved last month by the district’s then-emergency manager. District spokeswoman Jacqueline Robinson says “every employee and student deserves to work and learn in a safe environment.” She says it’s important to work together.

The union sued last year as the district faced rolling teacher sick-outs over building conditions and other issues.

